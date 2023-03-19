ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi sends preliminary reply to Delhi Police notice on his ‘sexual assault on women’ remark

March 19, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave the 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked on his doors for the third time in five days over his ‘sexual assault on women’ remark during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI

Senior police personnel come out of the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after meeting him in connection with a notice issued to him over his remarks during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in New Delhi on March 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 19, 2023 sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay.

The Congress leader gave the 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. He also sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response to the questions posed by Delhi police over his January 30 remarks, the sources said.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Mr. Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence around 10 a.m. and was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 p.m.

According to the police, Mr. Gandhi stated in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”, and since the Yatra had passed through Delhi also, they wanted to ascertain if any victim had approached the Congress leader in New Delhi so that they can initiate a probe into the matter.

“The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them,” an official said.

Sending a preliminary reply a little before 4 p7.m., Mr. Gandhi termed the police action “unprecedented” and asked whether this had anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue, sources said.

According to them, Mr. Gandhi also asked what was the urgency on the part of the Delhi Police in making two visits in as many days after an initial gap of 45 days after he made his speech in Srinagar.

The former Congress chief, the sources said, asked whether any other political party, including the ruling party, has been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning over their political campaigns.

An angry Congress has condemned the Delhi Police action and attacked the Central Government, calling it the “worst case of harassment and political vendetta”, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was “only discharging its lawful duty”.

