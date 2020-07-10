Rahul Gandhi seeks cancellation of university examinations, says promote students based on past performance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded cancellation of university exams and urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to promote students on the basis of past performance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Accusing the UGC of creating confusion, Mr. Gandhi said it is unfair to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the UGC should listen to the voice of students.
“COVID has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance,” he said in a video message.
Mr. Gandhi participated in the ‘SpeakUpforStudents’ campaign by the Congress party and posted a short video message on Twitter.
Students in limbo as UGC yet to decide on final year exams
“It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UGC must hear the voice of students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance,” he also tweeted.
The Congress has launched a campaign in favour of students, demanding cancellation of exams during the pandemic and urging their promotion.
