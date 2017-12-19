Rahul says Modi has a ‘credibility problem’

A day after Prime Minister Modi described the Gujarat results as a victory for development, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted him by declaring that the former has a "credibility problem" and that the "people of his State doesn't not believe in his model."

The BJP hit back immediately, saying Mr. Gandhi was speaking out of "disappointment and frustration because of the electoral setback."

Countering him, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar said,"Those who say development is mad, how can they identify what is development. Out of sheer frustration and disappointment, they are speaking anything."

Mr. Gandhi said, "Prime Minister said it is a victory for development and a stamp of approval for GST [goods and services tax], but the strange thing is that in his election speeches there was neither any talk of development nor GST nor demonetization. There is now a question mark on Modiji's credibility. Frankly Modiji has a credibility problem."

Verdict a defeat of casteist forces: Modi

Mr. Modi said on Monday that the Gujarat verdict was a defeat of casteist forces and an approval for the GST.

Mr. Gandhi claimed that the people of Gujarat didn't believe in the Gujarat model. "People don't believe in Modi ji's model. Their propaganda and marketing is good but it in hollow from inside. We ran a campaign and raised issued to which they had no answer,"he said.



"We did some solid work, not just me but our Congress Committee people , our Gujarat team, and the results are before you. BJP has got a big jolt...For us, the results are quite good even though we lost. Just days before the election, Modiji didn't have much to say. He was talking about the Congress and himself,"he said.

Rakes up Jay Shah issue

He cited the Prime Minister's alleged silence on the Rafale fighter jet deal and allegations against BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah (that his company's turnover jumped by 16,000 times in a year) to put forward his argument.

"Modi ji talked about corruption non stop but today why doesn't he not utter one word about the Rafale deal? Jay Shah, Mr Amit Shah's son, converted Ra 50,000 into 80 crores in three months. Why is he silent about it? This is the credibility issue,"said the 47-year-old Congress leader.

He also claimed that the Gujarat election had taught him how one's "opponent can be defeated by affection and brotherhood."

"Something that Mahatma Gandhi taught the nation first is ingrained in the minds of the Gujarati people. That's what I learnt in the last three-four months. Gujarat message to the BJP that their anger will not be of much use,"he said.