Rahul Gandhi savours ‘wazwan’, mingles with locals in Srinagar

Published - August 22, 2024 10:42 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Rahul Gandhi said his relationship with the people of J&K “is that of love and family”

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ice cream shop city centre Lalchowk in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Srinagar on Thursday (August 22, 2024) and chose to eat out late at a popular restaurant and took to the street in a bid to mingle and strike a chord with locals.

Mr. Gandhi, who was accompanied by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday night decided to dine at the Ahdoos Restaurant, which is over 100 years old, and well known for local cuisine. Staff and guests were enthused to see Mr. Gandhi, who selected dishes from ‘wazwan’, an array of dishes served during Kashmiri weddings.

Only once in India’s history Statehood was taken away to create UTs: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

“After savouring Wazwan, we decided to have ice cream at a parlour (in Lal Chowk). I met people at the shop. One suggested that I like the people of J&K. This irritated me. I told him that I don’t like the people of J&K but I love them,” Mr. Gandhi said. 

Referring to his ancestors, who were from Kashmir, Mr. Gandhi said, “I have an old bond with Kashmir. I have a blood relation with Kashmir.”

This is not the first time Mr. Gandhi has met locals on the street. During his tour of Srinagar in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023, Mr. Gandhi was seen talking to locals on the boulevard at Dal Lake. He even pushed a car stuck in the snow. He sported a ‘pheran’ and snowballed his sister at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the workers’ meeting in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

“It is a pleasure to be here, and I have a deep relationship with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. My message to the people of J&K is that we can help you, the Congress party is always there. We understand that you’re going through a very difficult period, a tough period, and we want to end violence,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi said his relationship with the people of J&K “is that of love and familỵ“ “My family comes from your State. You have to keep in mind that I am your soldier in Delhi. Whatever you want. My doors are always open for you,” Mr. Gandhi said while addressing party workers in Jammu.

