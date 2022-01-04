Rahul Gandhi questions PM’s silence on Chinese bridge at Pangong Tso

Govt. busy in elections when ‘enemy’ is at India’s gate, says Congress

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports that China is constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On Monday, some of the leading media outlets, including The Hindu, reported that China is constructing a bridge in eastern Ladakh, connecting the north and south banks of the Pangong lake, that will considerably bring down the time to move troops between the two sectors.

“PM's silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders deserve better,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Narendra Modi government by alleging that it is busy in elections when the ‘enemy’ is at India’s gate.

“China is busy building a bridge on Pangong Tso to make it easier to deploy troops. Meanwhile, Beijing Janata Party leaders led by PM [Prime Minister] & HM [Home Minister] are busy in election rallies. Enemy is at our gates. PM Modi is taking a siesta. One has to open their eyes to show the promised Lal Aankh!” tweeted Mr. Kharge.

The Congress party and Mr. Gandhi have been critical of the government’s handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh and questioned the government over media reports that the Chinese troops had unfurled the Chinese flag at the Galwan Valley.

“How dare China raise the Chinese flag over Galwan valley, where only the Indian Tricolour can be flown, unfurled proudly. It is a bounden duty of our government and the Prime Minister to ensure that Chinese transgression into India’s territories is defeated decisively,” chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said on Monday.