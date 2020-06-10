Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on Chinese incursions

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject of incursion of the Chinese in Ladakh.

In a tweet quoting news reports that the Chinese side has been driving a hard bargain in the talks between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army, Mr. Gandhi said, “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he said.

According to the Army sources, the two sides discussed de-escalation plan on five conflict points in Ladakh. The Chinese side, the Indian Army claimed, had removed some tents, troops and vehicles.

Mr. Gandhi had been carefully amplifying his attack on the government over the past two days. On Monday, he used Urdu couplets, to hit out at the government, by Tuesday, he abandoned this poetic exchange and asked a pointed question to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him if the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.