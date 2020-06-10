National

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on Chinese incursions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

‘The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,’ says former Congress president

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject of incursion of the Chinese in Ladakh.

In a tweet quoting news reports that the Chinese side has been driving a hard bargain in the talks between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army, Mr. Gandhi said, “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he said.

Also Read

Step by step: On India-China LAC stand-off

 

According to the Army sources, the two sides discussed de-escalation plan on five conflict points in Ladakh. The Chinese side, the Indian Army claimed, had removed some tents, troops and vehicles.

Mr. Gandhi had been carefully amplifying his attack on the government over the past two days. On Monday, he used Urdu couplets, to hit out at the government, by Tuesday, he abandoned this poetic exchange and asked a pointed question to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him if the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:58:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-questions-pm-modis-silence-on-chinese-incursions/article31792735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY