Rahul Gandhi questions pace of COVID-19 vaccination

25 July 2021 17:12 IST

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government by questioning the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Had you understood the country's ‘Mann ki Baat’, such would not have been the state of vaccinations,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted on Sunday, with the the hashtag “WhereAreVaccines”.

The Congress leader also posted a video highlighting the reported slow rate of vaccination, and media reports on people not being able to get vaccines across the country.

A graph highlighted that the required vaccination rate is 93 lakh per day but the actual average vaccinations per day in the last seven days is 36 lakh a per day, a daily shortfall of 56 lakh a day. It also highlighted that actual vaccinations in the previous 24 hours on July 24 was 23 lakh, a shortfall of almost 70 lakh per day.

On Friday, the Congress leader had also asked a written question in Parliament on whether the government would be able to vaccinate all adult Indians by December 2021. The government replied that it expected to inoculate Indians above 18 of years age by December even though there could be no fixed timeline. A day later, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “People’s lives on the line. GOI admits no timeline. Classic case of missing spine#WhereAreVaccines.”