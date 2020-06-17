Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on clash with Chinese troops

Enough is enough, the country needs to know what has happened, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, even as he assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the entire nation stands with him.

A day after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off at Ladakh’s Galwan valley, Mr. Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” asked Mr. Gandhi.

In a separate video message, Mr. Gandhi said, “Come forward Pradhan Mantri ji, the entire nation, all of us stand with you. The entire nation is with you. Come forward and tell the truth to the nation. Don’t get scared”.

The Congress leader also offered his condolences to the martyred soldiers.

In a separate tweet, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged a 2013 video of Mr. Modi, then the Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP, attacking the Manmohan Singh government for being weak in the face of aggression by Pakistan and China.

“Friends, it is not because of weakness of our Army. The problem is not in our borders, the problem is in Delhi,” Mr. Modi tells the audience at a rally in Haryana’s Rewari district that has a large number of ex-servicemen.

Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent?



India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. ..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 17, 2020

“True, the problem is in Delhi. The Prime Minister is silent and TV anchors act as his spokesperson. If there is Mr. Modi, it is possible,” Mr. Surjewala tweeted in Hindi by using the BJP’s 2019 election slogan Modi hain toh mumkin hain.