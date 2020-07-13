Rahul Gandhi questions government’s claim on battling COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 13 questioned the government’s claims on battling COVID-19, asking if India were at a “good position” in the battle against the virus.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India was in a “good position” in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and that the country would fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm.

In a tweet, Gandhi asked, “India at good position in COVID19 battle?”

He tagged a graph, which appeared in a data story in The Hindu, on India’s daily average COVID cases showing a steady rise, against that of other countries like South Korea and New Zealand that have shown a steady decline.

India saw a daily rise of 28,701 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,78,254 as on July 13 morning, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Gandhi has been critical of the government on the handling of the COVID crisis and has accused it of failure in tackling the situation.