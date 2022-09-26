Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi wish ex-PM Manohan Singh on his 90th birthday

Mr. Singh, a renowned economist, was India’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014 during the Congress-led UPA rule

PTI New Delhi
September 26, 2022 11:49 IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 26 wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday, and said his humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development has few parallels.

He was also India’s finance minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country’s economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

“Wishing one of India’s finest statesman, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development, has few parallels,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

“He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted his predecessor. “Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life,” tweeted Mr. Modi.

In a tweet, the Congress wished the former prime minister on his birthday and said, “Visionary leadership and dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India’s economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India’s economic story to the next level.”

Congress’ communication department chief Pawan Khera said that, “In the last twenty four years, India has seen three prime ministers: One who was known to be an orator. One who was known for his work. And the third one who is known for being boastful. Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who made India a proud place in the world.” 

