Rahul Gandhi ‘perpetually confused’, wants India to surrender before China: BJP

January 03, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In his interview with Kamal Hassan, Rahul Gandhi had likened India’s situation vis a vis China to that of Ukraine with Russia

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, took a dig at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of wanting India to “surrender” before China and of being “perpetually confused” following the latter’s remarks during an interview with actor turned-politician Kamal Hassan.

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi also took a dig at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels. India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess, Mr. Trivedi added.

“Discovery of India has been going on for four generations [of Gandhi’s family],” Mr. Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Discovery of India’.

Also Read | Indian, Chinese soldiers injured in clash near Arunachal border

Referring to Mr. Gandhi’s remarks on the border tensions in his interview with actor Kamal Hassan, Mr. Trivedi said, “Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party’s government.”

The BJP leader added that the interview was an interaction between a “perpetually confused and tensed leader” and a “confused film star”. “But he has dispelled India’s illusion... His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China,” Mr. Trivedi added.

In his interview with Mr. Hassan, Mr. Gandhi had likened India’s situation vis a vis China to that of Ukraine with Russia. “Essentially, what the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the West and that if it does, then we [Russia] will alter your geography. That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India.” He added that what the Chinese were saying to India to be careful or they too will alter India’s geography.

