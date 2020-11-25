Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi

GUWAHATI

The former Assam Chief Minister will be cremated on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on Monday evening after post-COVID-19 complications.

Mr. Gandhi and other central leaders of the Congress reached Guwahati at 9.40 a.m. and drove straight to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra – Assam’s cultural showcase – where Gogoi’s mortal remains have been kept since Tuesday evening.

Mr. Gandhi also visited the former Chief Minister’s official residence in Dispur to meet the bereaved members of his family, including his MP son Gaurav Gogoi.

State Congress president Ripun Bora, party MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Congress Legislature Party chief Debabrata Saikia accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

Gogoi will be cremated in Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has declared a three-day State mourning from November 24.