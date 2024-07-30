Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs demand enhanced funds for relief and rehabilitation work in Wayanad

Concerns about the loss of lives in the devastating landslides in Wayanad resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday with members from Kerala, demanding that the incident be declared a national disaster and enhanced funds be allocated for the restoration and rehabilitation in the region.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in 2019 and contested again from the seat in 2024 along with Rae Bareli, sought enhanced compensation for the next of kin of those killed in the incident and restoration of vital transport and communication. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mr. Gandhi said, “Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy.”

Stating that he had spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi requested the Centre to extend all possible support to the people in Wayanad, by immediately releasing compensation.

The Leader of the Opposition also asked the government to map landslide-prone areas, take up mitigation measures and prepare an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region of the Western Ghats.

Mr. Gandhi would be visiting Wayanad at the earliest, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said. “The rescue measures are going on. We don’t want to hamper those. So we are still trying to figure out a suitable route,” he said.

As Congress members tried to raise slogans and demanded a response from the government on the issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded them and urged them not to politicise the issue of a natural disaster.

In Rajya Sabha, too, the issue raised tempers. During the Zero Hour, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined the demand from several Kerala MPs from Congress and Left parties to hold a discussion on the issue, arguing that it was a time to express solidarity and not to make political statements. This led to strong protests, with several Opposition MPs rising from their seats and urging Mr. Dhankhar to allow them to speak. After nearly 15 minutes of impasse and in the face of vociferous protests, he relented.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas, while exhorting the Union government to extend all possible help to the state, said, “There are several pending dues that the Centre owes to the State and this should be cleared at the earliest.”

CPI leader P. Sandosh Kumar demanded that the incident be designated a national disaster.

IUML MP Abdul Wahab said that the Kerala Treasury was empty and needed funds from the Centre at the earliest for relief measures.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said that any natural calamity was a matter of serious concern for everyone.

“Natural calamity is a matter of concern not only for Kerala but for everyone. Early this morning, the Prime Minister has sent a Minister of State from Kerala to the state. The Prime Minister has already spoken to the Chief Minister of Kerala,” he said. He spoke in both Houses of Parliament.

