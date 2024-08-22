ADVERTISEMENT

All governments, parties and citizens must brainstorm on providing a safe environment to women, says Rahul Gandhi

Published - August 22, 2024 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Commenting on the Badlapur sexual assault incident that led to protests in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the Congress leader says more effort is made in trying to cover up a crime than providing justice

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh on August 20. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that crimes like the Badlapur sexual assault incident forces one to think “where are we heading as a society”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post on X, Mr. Gandhi said “all governments and parties need to brainstorm on what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment for women”.

“After West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the shameful crimes against young girls in Maharashtra also force us to think where are we heading as a society? After the crime against two innocents in Badlapur, the first step to give them justice was not taken until the public came out on the streets demanding justice,” the Congress leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Will we now have to protest to even register an FIR? Why has it become so difficult for victims to even go to the police station?” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, a large number of people blocked railway tracks in Badlapur town of Thane district and ransacked a school, where two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant last week.

Mr. Gandhi asserted that more efforts are made to cover up a crime than to provide justice, and the biggest victims of this are women and people from weaker sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badlapur sexual abuse: Supriya Sule seeks Fadnavis' resignation; Anil Deshmukh demands clearing of Shakti bill to ensure strict punishment

“Not filing an FIR not only discourages the victims but also encourages the criminals. All governments, citizens and political parties will have to seriously brainstorm on what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment for women in the society,” he said.

“Justice is the right of every citizen and the citizen cannot be made dependent on the “will of the police and administration,” the Congress leader added.

In poll-bound Maharashtra, the issue has also acquired a political colour, with the constituents of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) giving a call for bandh on August 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US