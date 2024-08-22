All governments, parties and citizens must brainstorm on providing a safe environment to women, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that crimes like the Badlapur sexual assault incident forces one to think “where are we heading as a society”.

In a social media post on X, Mr. Gandhi said “all governments and parties need to brainstorm on what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment for women”.

“After West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the shameful crimes against young girls in Maharashtra also force us to think where are we heading as a society? After the crime against two innocents in Badlapur, the first step to give them justice was not taken until the public came out on the streets demanding justice,” the Congress leader said.

पश्चिम बंगाल, यूपी, बिहार के बाद महाराष्ट्र में भी बेटियों के खिलाफ शर्मनाक अपराध सोचने पर मजबूर करते हैं कि हम एक समाज के तौर पर कहां जा रहे हैं?



बदलापुर में दो मासूमों के साथ हुए अपराध के बाद उनको इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए पहला कदम तब तक नहीं उठाया गया जब तक जनता 'न्याय की गुहार'… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2024

“Will we now have to protest to even register an FIR? Why has it become so difficult for victims to even go to the police station?” he asked.

On Tuesday, a large number of people blocked railway tracks in Badlapur town of Thane district and ransacked a school, where two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant last week.

Mr. Gandhi asserted that more efforts are made to cover up a crime than to provide justice, and the biggest victims of this are women and people from weaker sections.

“Not filing an FIR not only discourages the victims but also encourages the criminals. All governments, citizens and political parties will have to seriously brainstorm on what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment for women in the society,” he said.

“Justice is the right of every citizen and the citizen cannot be made dependent on the “will of the police and administration,” the Congress leader added.

In poll-bound Maharashtra, the issue has also acquired a political colour, with the constituents of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) giving a call for bandh on August 24.