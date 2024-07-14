GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi often encourages violence against PM Modi: BJP

Indian democracy survived the global Left's assault and Mr. Modi is back for a third term, Mr. Malviya said

Published - July 14, 2024 08:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on July 14 accused Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it targeted the Leader of the Opposition following the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

These are insincere words, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said of Mr. Gandhi's condemnation of the attack on Mr. Trump.

"Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover," he said on X.

Mr. Malviya, who posted some past comments of the Congress leader, added that Mr. Gandhi has used similar rhetoric against Mr. Modi, such as calling him a "dictator", much like Mr. Trump's critics, including Democrat leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Following the assassination attempt, many of Mr. Trump's supporters have alleged that his demonisation by rivals has created an atmosphere of hate against him. Mr. Malviya said his critics have made the argument that democracy is in danger from him, and likened this to India's Opposition's "Constitution is in danger" pitch against Mr. Modi.

Indian democracy survived the global Left's assault and Mr. Modi is back for a third term, Mr. Malviya said.

He said, "Caste, like race in America, was weaponised to drive a wedge in Indian society. Demonising opponents and calling them dictator is also not a coincidence. In fact, the global money bag, with dangerous ideas, used the term for the first time to describe democratically elected powerful world leaders, who he couldn't control." But Mr. Gandhi, who sought foreign intervention in India's elections, failed to deliver, he alleged.

India / USA / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

