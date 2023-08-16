HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi nominated to standing committee on defence

Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin

August 16, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party member of Lok Sabha, Sushil Kumar Rinku, has been nominated to the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing. Rinku recently won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and is the sole AAP member in the Lower House of Parliament.

NCP's Faizal P P Mohammed, whose Lok Sabha membership was restored in March, has been nominated to the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Before being disqualified in March, Mr Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Mr Gandhi was restored, after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case for remarks on the "Modi surname".

Mr Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / defence / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.