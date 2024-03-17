Rahul Gandhi holds 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai

March 17, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - Mumbai

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India’s struggle for independence from the British rule. Members of some of the Opposition INDIA bloc constituents joined Rahul Gandhi in the padyatra. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ On the final day of Nyay Yatra, Rahul criticises Gautam Adani, PM Modi

On Saturday, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by paying tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The yatra, a mass outreach movement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14.

The Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally in Mumbai on Sunday evening in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.

