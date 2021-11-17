Rahul Gandhi moves Bombay High Court to quash defamation case

Mumbai

17 November 2021 16:19 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a defamation case filed by a local BJP leader.

The case was filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal before the Girgaon magistrate court in 2018. It states that Mr. Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Commander in Thief'. Mr. Shrishrimal felt defamed since he was a member of his party.

In July 2021, a magistrate court issued summons to Mr. Gandhi, but he could not appear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Gandhi through advocate Kushal Mor filed a criminal petition before High Court on November 12 to quash the case on the grounds that in a defamation case the party has to be aggrieved personally and directly.

The matter is expected to be heard on November 22 before a single bench of justice S.K. Shinde.