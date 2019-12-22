Modi and Shah destroyed future of country’s youth, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “destroyed” the future of the country’s youth and are “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.
Mr. Gandhi said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.
His attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.
“Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate.”
“We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.