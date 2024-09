Rahul Gandhi meets kin of late Congress MP Vasant Chavan, offers condolences

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on the family members of late MP Vasant Chavan in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning.

Chavan, 69, died on August 26 in Hyderabad after battling a prolonged illness.

Rahul Gandhi met Chavan's family members and offered his condolences. Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in this year's parliamentary polls after defeating BJP's Pratap Chikhalikar, who was the sitting MP.

Born in Naigaon in Nanded district, Chavan started his political journey as a gram panchayat member in 1990 before becoming a zilla parishad member in 2002.

Mr. Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Maharashtra. He is scheduled to unveil the statue of party leader late Patangrao Kadam in Sangli and address a public meeting later in the day.

