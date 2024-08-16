ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Updated - August 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward"

PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu. | Photo Credit: X/@RahulGandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu met here on Friday (August 16, 2024) and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.

"It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today. We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X.

"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the former Congress chief said.

Mr. Liu, who is on an India visit, was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Foxconn is the contract manufacturer of Apple iPhones in India and is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in the country. The company's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of $9-10 billion.

The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.

