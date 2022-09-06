Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues

PTI New Delhi:
September 06, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on September 6, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Rahul Gandhi
Bangladesh
India-Bangladesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app