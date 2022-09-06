Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

PTI September 06, 2022 21:35 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on September 6, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues. The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing. Ms. Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.



