Rahul Gandhi making ‘anti-India’ statements: Amit Shah raps Congress leader over reservation remark in U.S.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) for his remark on reservation, and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face.

Sending a stern message to Mr. Gandhi, the Home Minister said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security.

Mr. Shah's comments came after the senior Congress leader told students of Georgetown University in the U.S. that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

In a post on X, Mr. Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."

He added that whether it was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's "anti-national and anti-reservation agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir or making "anti-India statements" on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has "always threatened" the nation's security and hurt sentiments.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront," Mr. Shah wrote.

The Home Minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he said.

