Rahul Gandhi lists ‘Modi-made disasters’, Chidambaram asks PM to focus on economy

New Delhi:

02 September 2020 12:12 IST

The former Congress president targeted the Narendra Modi government over the GDP, the economy, COVID-19 and the border row with China

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday listed a few “Modi-made disasters” to target the Narendra Modi government over the GDP, the economy, COVID-19 and the border row with China.

Mr. Gandhi has been relentless in his attack on the government over its handling of the pandemic, the shrinking economy and border hostilities with China that started in early May.

“India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%. 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs. 3. 12 Crs job loss. 4. Centre not paying States their GST dues. 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths. 6. External aggression at our borders,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad reiterated his earlier stand that the Indian economy collapsed after the November 2016 demonetisation.

In a separate tweet, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram shared the screenshot of a November 2013 tweet when Mr. Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had tweeted to him saying,”Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics”.

“I have to say the same thing to the Honourable Prime Minister!” Mr. Chidambaram tweeted.

In another set of tweets, the former Finance Minister questioned the transparency of the PM CARES Fund.

“The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received ₹3,076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020. But the names of these generous donors will not be revealed. Why? Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation,” Mr. Chidambaram asked.