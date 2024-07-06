GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Manipur on July 8

It was from Manipur that Mr. Gandhi had earlier in January started the second phase of 6,000-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Published - July 06, 2024 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur on July 8, officials said.

The visit comes days after the Lok Sabha witnessed vociferous protests by the Opposition members regarding government’s failure to address the Manipur ethnic conflict, more than a year after violence erupted in the State on May 3, 2023.

It was from Manipur that Mr. Gandhi had earlier in January started the second phase of 6,000-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Also read | Walk the talk: On the Manipur crisis and reconciliation

The Congress wrested two Lok Sabha seat, Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the recently concluded general election.

Mr. Gandhi is likely to visit the relief camps and meet representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo people. Inner Manipur Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam in his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on July 1 highlighted how 60,000 people were still living in relief camps in deplorable conditions. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur issue.

On June 24, a team of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee along with Mr. Akoijam and Outer Manipur MP Alfred Kangam S. Arthur met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr. Gandhi to discuss the present situation in the State.

