National

Rahul Gandhi leaves for personal visit abroad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on December 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said.

Though the Congress did not disclose Mr. Gandhi’s destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he would be away for a few days.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Sources said Mr. Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning.

His grandmother stays in Italy and he had visited her earlier too.

Foundation Day

Mr. Gandhi’s travel abroad comes amid the farmers protest against the three agriculture laws and a day ahead of the Congress’s 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday.

The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee headquarters on the occasion.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 11:50:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-leaves-for-personal-visit-abroad/article33432570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY