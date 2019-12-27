National

Rahul Gandhi kicks off tribal dance fest in Raipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurating the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurating the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday.   | Photo Credit: AICC

Mr. Gandhi also participated in a dance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a 3-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday.

Over 1,200 artists from 25 states and union territories will participate in the national event.

The artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Uganda, Belarus, Maldives, Thailand and Bangladesh will perform at the event.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi tweeted: “This’s unique festival, it is an important step towards showcasing & protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage.”

The Congress leader inaugurated the event that was also attended by Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the entire top leadership of the Congress in the state.

This, many perceive, to be Congress’s larger plan to reach out to the tribals who constitute a major chunk in both Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand.

Last December, the Congress won Chhatisgarh with a humongous majority. The party along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha defeated the BJP in another tribal dominated state — Jharkhand just last week.

The Congress-JMM-RJD election plank in the state has been ‘Jal, Jangal and Zameen’, similar to the demand by the tribals community.

