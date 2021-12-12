India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur

12 December 2021 17:03 IST

A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone and embraces everyone, the Congress leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said there is a fight between two words/ideologies today in the country: Hindu and Hindutvawadi.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and secular person whereas Nathuram Godse was Hindutvawadi.

"Hindu searches for the truth. His path is towards Satyagraha," Mr. Rahul said addressing a rally against rising inflation here.

Advertising

Advertising

"Hindutvawadi spends his entire life for getting to power. He can do anything in pursuit for power. His path is towards Sattagraha," Mr. Rahul alleged.

Hindu swallows his fear like Lord Shiva. On the other hand, fear dominates a Hindutvawadi and leads to hatred for others, the Congress leader said.

This is the difference between Hindus and Hindutvawadis. The price rise and inflation is the task of Hindutvawadis, as they want power at any cost, Mr. Rahul said.

We have to bring the rule of Hindus to India by driving away Hindutvawadis. Hindu loves everyone, he said.

"Hinduism does not teach violence any one. Gita preaches struggle for truth. Lord Krishna told Arjun to fight for truth, even against his brothers," Mr. Rahul said.

"Today, 1% of India's population controls 33% of wealth. 10% controls 65% of resources. 50% has only 6% of wealth. PM Narendra Modi has left only 6% wealth with the poor through demonetisation, GST and farm laws," he added.

He said, "Before Modi assumed power, unorganised sector, small shopkeepers, farmers, etc., comprised 52% of the workforce. In Modi's rule, it has been reduced to 20%."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was present at the rally. She was on the dais with all senior Congress leaders, but she did not address the rally. She waved hands to the crowd.