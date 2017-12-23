Rahul Gandhi indulging in cheap barbs, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of indulging in cheap barbs and lowering political discourse in his bid to gain power.

The attack from party spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao came after Mr. Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the saffron party, saying if the BJP had a film franchise it would be called ‘Lie Hard’.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

“Rahul Gandhi, is this the low level of political discourse that you are capable of? To gain power by all means, would you indulge in such cheap barbs?” Mr. Rao asked in a tweet.

He claimed that whatever Gandhi might say, his party would not return to power as people know its “corrupt face”.