Rahul Gandhi holds prayer meet for Mulayam during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress leader described the departed Samajwadi Party patriarch as a "true warrior" of grassroots politics

PTI Hiriyur (Karnataka)
October 10, 2022 23:07 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Tumakuru district on October 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a prayer meeting in memory of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh at his resting camp here on Monday and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Mr. Gandhi, taking part in his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, held a five-minute shok sabha and observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Mr. Singh, a former Defence Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was joined by senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala and Karnataka unit chief D.K. Shivakumar.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

Mr. Gandhi earlier described the departed leader as a "true warrior" of grassroots politics.

Mr. Singh, who was born in a farming family and went on to spawn the State's most prominent political clan, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Pada Yatra paying respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away today. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

"The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior of grassroots politics," Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav," the former Congress chief said.

