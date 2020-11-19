Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over high COVID mortality, low GDP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Photo.

New Delhi

19 November 2020 19:09 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, saying while the number of COVID-19 deaths was among the highest in the world, its GDP growth was also among the lowest.

“Modi government’s report card: At the forefront in corona mortality, the lowest in GDP rate,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a chart showing India among the highest at 95 COVID deaths per million population and the lowest at -10.3% in the GDP growth rate as compared to other countries in the world.

Mr. Gandhi and the Congress party have attacked the Modi government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused it of “destroying” the country’s economy due to its policies.