Rahul Gandhi hits at government over death of two Agniveer recruits in Nashik 

In the wake of the death of two Agniveer recruits in an accident at the Artillery School in Deolali, Nashik, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on why the life of one soldier is more valuable than the other.

Agniveer recruits Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet were killed when an artillery shell burst during a firing exercise on Friday.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident to find out the exact cause of the accident.

Officials said that the Agniveers had come from Hyderabad for training at the Artillery School.

Expressing deepest condolences to their families, Mr. Gandhi asked why the two Agniveers would not get the same pension and benefits as other martyred soldiers and said that he would keep fighting against this “injustice”.

“This incident once again raises serious questions on the Agniveer scheme, which the BJP government has failed to answer. Will the families of Gohil and Saifat receive timely compensation that is equivalent to the compensation for any other martyred soldier?” Mr. Gandhi asked in a post in Hindi on X.

He said that the government should explain that when responsibilities and sacrifices of both the soldiers are the same, then why should there be discrimination after their martyrdom. The Congress leader said the Agneepath scheme is an “injustice” to the army and an “insult “to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers.

“The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should answer why the life of one soldier is more valuable than that of another soldier,” Mr. Gandhi said.

