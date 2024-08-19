ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi highlights gig workers' plight, posts video of his ride in Uber cab

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The INDIA 'janbandhan' will ensure their nationwide implementation with full force, Mr. Gandhi added

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride with cab driver Sunil Upadhyay on August 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (August 19, 2024) highlighted the plight of gig workers and asserted that the Congress governments in States would make concrete policies to solve their problems while the INDIA bloc would strive for ensuring their nationwide implementation.

Mr. Gandhi made the remarks on X, where he posted a video of a recent ride he took in a Uber cab and the interaction he had with the driver.

"Low income and inflation ruining lives - this is the plight of India's gig workers! In discussion with Sunil Upadhyay ji during a Uber ride and then, after meeting his family, took stock of the problems faced by gig workers such as cab drivers and delivery agents in the country," the former Congress chief said in Hindi on X.

"They are barely surviving on 'hand to mouth income' - no savings and no foundation for the family's future. To solve these, the State governments of the Congress will do justice by making concrete policies," he said.

The INDIA 'janbandhan' will ensure their nationwide implementation with full force, Mr. Gandhi added.

In the over-11 minute video, Mr. Gandhi can be seen taking a cab ride after booking a taxi through the Uber app. He interacted with the cab driver, who belongs to Etah in Uttar Pradesh, and asked him about his problems.

The cab driver told Mr. Gandhi that he is surviving on bare minimum funds with poor rates for drivers and no social security.

He also spoke about thoughts of returning to his native village, being unable to make ends meet in Delhi.

Mr. Gandhi ended the ride and hands over a gift for the children of the cab driver.

The day after the ride, Mr. Gandhi can be seen having lunch with the family of the cab driver at an eatery in Delhi.

Mr. Gandhi assured them that Congress governments in various States were thinking about gig workers and he wanted to ensure social security for the drivers and their families.

