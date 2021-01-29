Rahul Gandhi has given a call for violence: BJP

29 January 2021 21:23 IST

Smriti Irani says his statement is unprecedented

The BJP on Friday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of giving a call for “violence” after he held a presser warning the government that if the protests by farmers against the three agriculture laws is not dealt with properly, then the agitation may well spread across the country.

At a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters, Union Minister Smriti Irani said Mr. Gandhi’s statement was unprecedented.

“Never before in our democratic history have we witnessed a political leader asking for fire of violence to spread instead of seeking and promoting peace,” she said. His statements suggested that the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day could be replicated across the country, she alleged.

Injuries to policemen

Ms. Irani pointed out the lack of any reference to the 300 Delhi police personnel injured during Tuesday’s violence. “This is shocking but expected of him”, she said.

“He [Rahul Gandhi] not only wants law and order breakdown but also supports anarchic elements daring to insult the Tricolour and break the country,” she stated.

Mr. Gandhi was upset as the police remained restrained in tackling the situation and was unhappy that there was no pile of “dead bodies”. So he himself wanted to fuel fire in the country, she said.

In his presser, Mr. Gandhi said that the withdrawal of the three agriculture laws was the only solution to the issue if the government did not want the agitation to spread further.

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre, he accused the government of trying to intimidate and discredit farmers, using the National Investigation Agency.