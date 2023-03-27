Rahul Gandhi has disrespected every democratic institution, says Piyush Goyal

March 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha accused Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi of “disrespecting every democratic institution” and urged him to “come out of his dynastic mindset.”

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi defies and disrespects every democratic institution, whether it is Parliament or the judiciary. He should come out of this dynastic mindset and realise that no individual is bigger than the country, bigger than the people of India, bigger than the Constitution of India and nobody should consider himself above the law.”

He questioned the Congress’ protests outside Parliament, asking what the protests were about, since Mr. Gandhi had been convicted and sentenced by a court of law. “Was this demonstration against the court which pronounced the conviction, or against the Supreme Court which had given a judgement stating that any law maker sentenced to two years of more in a case would automatically lose his/her membership, or against Rahul Gandhi himself who had torn the Ordinance that would have given relief to legislators after the SC judgement,” he said.

“We have institutions of high integrity in this country whose work has never been questioned by anybody. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi has never respected high Constitutional offices, including the office of his own party’s government’s Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. You remember the way he attacked the then UPA government and tore a lawful decision taken by the whole Cabinet headed by the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh,” Mr. Goyal said.

He recalled a 2013 incident when Mr. Gandhi tore an ordinance that would have given convicted law-makers a three month window to retain membership while an appeal on their cases could be heard.

“I would urge Rahul Gandhi if he represents the politics of truth and love as he claims, he must come to terms with the fact that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most loved, admired and the most trusted leader in India and across the world,” he said.

Mr. Goyal demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi over his “irresponsible statements”. “I think Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of India for his series of irresponsible, defamatory statements,” he said.