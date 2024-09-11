Rahul Gandhi has become fake news, propaganda machine against India: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said the comments made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the U.S. were "very unfortunate" stating that the Congress leader on his visits abroad only criticised the BJP and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Mr. Gandhi’s meeting with U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Mr. Goyal said, “He [Rahul Gandhi] has again and again defamed India in his international visits. It seems as if he goes abroad to criticise Indians and his motherland. I condemn the kind of statements and the people whom he is meeting during his foreign trips. He meets Miss Omar who is a known anti-India propagandist and pro-Pakistan.”

Alleging that Rahul Gandhi had become a “fake news and propaganda machine against India, Mr. Goyal said, “She (Omar) is known to criticise Kashmir for being a part of India. Such anti-India forces...have become friends of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. He interacts with people who raise questions against India in various forums including in the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: People no longer fear the BJP and PM: Rahul Gandhi to Indian American community

Mr. Goyal said that Mr. Gandhi makes “obnoxious statements on international soil and the whole Congress party is aligned with his thinking.”

“He makes statements that India is not safe for a certain section of people, that people do not have a right to practice their faith, and that Indians are casteists. He claims that social media influencers come from a particular caste only, meet people who advocate for a separate Kashmir, and claim Indians are hateful people and India doesn’t value skilled people. These types of condemnable statements from the Congress party leader reflect the Congress mindset... I condemn Rahul Gandhi’s actions and would appeal to him to care for India, rather than work against the interests of India on foreign soil...”

Meanwhile, Mr. Goyal reacted to the comments made by Gandhi on Sikhs in India.”The leader of the party that shielded those behind the massacre of our Sikh brothers and sisters now goes on foreign soil spreading lies about the freedom of Sikhs in India to practice their faith. The fact is neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress have the interest of Sikhs or India in mind!” said Mr. Goyal on X.

He also added a list of things the Narendra Modi-led government had done for the Sikhs of the country. Additionally, BJP leader Nalin Kohli alleged that every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the Congress only meets those who are against India’s interests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.