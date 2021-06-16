Rahul Gandhi, Harsh Vardhan exchange barbs over vaccination

Congress announces COVID-19 outreach programme. It will gather data on patients and deceased

The Congress on Wednesday announced its plans for a nationwide outreach campaign to help those affected by the pandemic and gather data on the infected patients and the deceased.

The outreach was announced on a day when former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan exchanged barbs on twitter over vaccination.

Party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said its president Sonia Gandhi and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs will also be writing condolence letters to the next of kin of those who passed away due to COVID-19.

“This outreach programme aims to cover approximately three crore households in 30 days, thereby indirectly touching approximately 12 crore people at an average of four members per family,” Mr. Venugopal said. It will cover 7,199 blocks and 7,935 towns in 736 districts.

The party will identify “Covid Warriors” who would visit a minimum 10 to 15 households per day for a month and will be carrying a questionnaire with questions like — “Was anyone from your family infected by COVID-19; Has any family member died due to it, their name and age; Was he/she the breadwinner of the family; Has anyone in your family lost his/her job due to the lockdown;

“The teams visiting the families in consultation with the PCC will facilitate delivery of government approved medicine kits, mask/sanitiser; help out in delivery of ration/food for extremely vulnerable families and also help arrange vaccination registration assistance and will coordinate with ambulance service provided by the party in affected areas,” Mr. Venugopal said.

“India needs quick and complete vaccination — not BJP’s usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover-up shortage caused by the Modi government’s inaction. The GoI’s constant attempts to save PM’s fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people’s lives,” Mr. Gandhi had tweeted and tagged a news report that asserted that the government had doubled the gap between the two doses of AstraZeneca [Covishield in India] without the agreement among the scientific group that advises it.

Hitting back, Dr. Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “Signor @RahulGandhi continues to remain lost in a mythical land furthering mythical claims without checking any facts! Protecting family’s name & crown is @INCIndia’s business. GoI is dedicated to serving the people & safeguarding lives & livelihoods during this #pandemic.”