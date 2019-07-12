National

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi at the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi at the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on Friday, July 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

more-in

The suit was filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Friday granted bail by the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.

The court accepted the bail application on conditions that either Mr. Gandhi be arrested or he appears in the court. The court granted the bail in bond of ₹15,000 and posted the matter for hearing on September 7.

Soon after he landed in Ahmedabad, Mr. Gandhi said he would appear in the case filed against him by his political opponents, the RSS and the BJP.

“I’m in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me with these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate,” he said on Twitter.

The suit alleged that the Congress leaders had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap ₹750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

Comments
Related Topics National
Gujarat
court preliminary
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2019 8:05:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-gets-bail-in-defamation-case/article28411303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY