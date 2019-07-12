Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Friday granted bail by the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.

The court accepted the bail application on conditions that either Mr. Gandhi be arrested or he appears in the court. The court granted the bail in bond of ₹15,000 and posted the matter for hearing on September 7.

Soon after he landed in Ahmedabad, Mr. Gandhi said he would appear in the case filed against him by his political opponents, the RSS and the BJP.

“I’m in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me with these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate,” he said on Twitter.

The suit alleged that the Congress leaders had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap ₹750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.