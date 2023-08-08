ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house after reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

August 08, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24

PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on August 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on August 8.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in ‘Modi surname’ remark criminal defamation case

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

"Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home)," quipped Mr. Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US