Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with Jammu and Kashmir leaders in Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday discussed the overall political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the party’s State leadership and asked them to launch an offensive against the BJP for its “failure” on various fronts.

Mr. Gandhi chaired a meeting of top leaders of the State in Delhi and discussed the overall political and security situation of the region, a Congress spokesman said. The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, AICC secretary in-charge (J&K) Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, and JKPCC chief G.A. Mir.

The meeting deliberated upon the latest political situation in the wake of the recent Lok Sabha election results and the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State, which has been postponed by another six months due to the imposition of the President’s rule in the State, the spokesman said.

Mr. Gandhi asked the party leaders to activate the cadre at various levels and expose the “failures and falsehood” of the BJP. He said the leadership should highlight the issues of the people in all three regions of the State with a view to launch an offensive against the BJP for its “failure” on various fronts.

The meeting had a detailed deliberations on various aspects of the security and political situation and the measures to be taken for the strengthening of the party base in the State, he said. The spokesman said the leaders also deliberated on a chain of activities to be undertaken to increase the mass contact programme of the party in the State.