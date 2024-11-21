ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi demands arrest of Gautam Adani

Updated - November 21, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi, demanding Gauram Adani’s arrest, said that the American investigations have found him culpable in a ₹2,000 crore scam

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that industrialist Gautam Adani has broken both the Indian and American law, and wondered how is he still roaming scot-free, after the U.S. prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate with bribery and fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Mr. Adani as is complicit in corruption with him.

Gautam Adani US Indictment: Who are the seven others charged with defrauding American investors?

“It is now pretty clear and established in America, that Mr. Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in U.S. I am wondering why is he still running a free man in this country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | U.S. court issues arrest warrant for Gautam Adani: report

‘PM Modi under Adani’s control’

Mr. Gandhi also called for immediate arrest of Gautam Adani. “American investigations have found him culpable in a ₹2,000 crore scam. He should be arrested immediately. Madhabi Buch, chairperson of SEBI who has been protecting Mr. Adani should be probed,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Even if PM Modi wants to arrest Adani, he can’t do anything. He is under Adani’s control,” alleged the senior Congress leader.

He further said, “This person has appropriated India’s assets through his corrupt ways. He should be immediately arrested. But we know that he won’t be arrested, because PM himself is protecting him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani indicted in U.S.: What do we know so far?

‘Congress’ demand for JPC stands’

Reiterating the Congress’ demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani transactions, Mr. Gandhi said, “As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha. Our demand for JPC stands.”

“Investigations should cover all States, irrespective of party in power,” he added.

Adani indictment in U.S. vindicates demand for JPC probe, says Congress

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan, Mr. Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US