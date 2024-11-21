Rahul Gandhi demands arrest of Gautam Adani

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that industrialist Gautam Adani has broken both the Indian and American law, and wondered how is he still roaming scot-free, after the U.S. prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate with bribery and fraud.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Mr. Adani as is complicit in corruption with him.

“It is now pretty clear and established in America, that Mr. Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in U.S. I am wondering why is he still running a free man in this country,” he said.

Also read | U.S. court issues arrest warrant for Gautam Adani: report

‘PM Modi under Adani’s control’

Mr. Gandhi also called for immediate arrest of Gautam Adani. “American investigations have found him culpable in a ₹2,000 crore scam. He should be arrested immediately. Madhabi Buch, chairperson of SEBI who has been protecting Mr. Adani should be probed,” he added.

“Even if PM Modi wants to arrest Adani, he can’t do anything. He is under Adani’s control,” alleged the senior Congress leader.

He further said, “This person has appropriated India’s assets through his corrupt ways. He should be immediately arrested. But we know that he won’t be arrested, because PM himself is protecting him.”

‘Congress’ demand for JPC stands’

Reiterating the Congress’ demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani transactions, Mr. Gandhi said, “As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha. Our demand for JPC stands.”

“Investigations should cover all States, irrespective of party in power,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan, Mr. Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

