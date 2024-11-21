 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi demands arrest of Gautam Adani, Madhabi Buch

Gautam Adani should be arrested immediately and his ‘protector’ Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed, says the Congress leader

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on November 21, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that industrialist Gautam Adani has broken both the Indian and American law, and wondered how is he still roaming scot-free, after the U.S. prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate with bribery and fraud.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Mr. Adani as is in complicit in corruption with him.

Gautam Adani US Indictment: Who are the seven others charged with defrauding American investors?

“It is now pretty clear and established in America, that Mr. Adani has brokem both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in U.S. I am wondering why is he still running a free man in this country,” he said.

Also read | U.S. court issues arrest warrant for Gautam Adani: report

‘PM Modi under Adani’s control’

Mr. Gandhi also called for immediate arrest of Gautam Adani and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch. “American investigations have found him culpable in a ₹2000 crore scam. He should be arrested immediately. Madhabi Buch, chairperson of SEBI who has been protecting Mr. Adani should be probed and arrested too,” he added.

“Even if PM Modi wants to arrest Adani, he can’t do anything. He is under Adani’s control,” alleged the senior Congress leader.

Also read | Adani stocks crash on U.S. action on alleged bribery and fraud

He further said, “This person has appropriated India’s assets through his corrupt ways. He should be immediately arrested. But we know that he won’t be arrested, because PM himself is protecting him.”

Gautam Adani indicted in U.S.: What do we know so far?

‘Congress’ demand for JPC stands’

Reiterating the Congress’ demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani transactions, Mr. Gandhi said, “As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha. Our demand for JPC stands.”

Adani indictment in U.S. vindicates demand for JPC probe, says Congress

“Investigations should cover all States, irrespective of party in power,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan, Mr. Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

Published - November 21, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.