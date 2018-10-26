Rahul Gandhi courts arrest after staging protest against CBI chief's removal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his way to the police station after courting arrest during a protest against CBI director Alok Verma’s removal on October 26, 2018. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress president Rahul Gandhi courted arrest on Friday after staging a protest outside the CBI headquarters against the move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “stole” money from the country and can run but not hide from the truth.

Reiterating his allegations against the prime minister on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Mr. Gandhi again called him “chowkidar” and said he had “deposited Rs 30,000 crore in Anil Ambani’s pocket”.

“He has stolen money from the Indian Air Force and the youth, and the entire country understands this. The prime minister can run but he cannot hide from the truth,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters after courting arrest at the Lodhi Colony police station.

There were no immediate reactions from the Prime Minister’s Office on Mr. Gandhi’s allegations. While Mr. Ambani has been consistently denying the allegations, the BJP has accused Mr. Gandhi of manufacturing lies everyday on the Rafale deal.

“The truth will come out,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that removing the CBI director will not impact the truth.

"Destroying institutions"

Addressing the gathering of Congress protesters earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi accused Mr. Modi of destroying institutions such as the CBI, the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma, took part in the march that culminated in a demonstration ahead of the CBI headquarters.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D. Raja and TMC’s Nadimul Haque joined the protest.

The apex court said former Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik will oversee a CVC inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Verma and the report has to be placed before it within two weeks.

It directed that interim CBI chief M. Nageswara Rao shall not take any major policy decisions. Decisions taken by him since October 23 till date shall not be implemented, it said.

All decisions taken by Rao shall be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover.

Protests across the country

The Congress’ protests in the national capital were replicated in other parts of the country. State Congress leaders led demonstrations in their regions against what the Congress described as the "illegal, unconstitutional and illegitimate removal of the CBI director by the Modi-Shah duo".

Activists and leaders of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee submitted a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding Mr. Verma’s immediate reinstatement. Seeking Mr. Kovind’s intervention into the matter, the memorandum said, “The Modi-led NDA government has sent CBI director Alok Verma on leave to protect its handpicked officer Rakesh Asthana, against whom serious charges of corruption have been leveled.

“Such malafide action of the Modi government is an attempt to save the skin of BJP leaders, who are involved in the corruption case along with the accused officer,” it contended.

In Jharkand's Ranchi, the party workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the NDA government’s action against Verma was "illegal and unconstitutional".

Over 40 Congress workers and leaders from Gujarat, including eight MLAs and former state unit chief were detained after they undertook a one km-long march from a church to the CBI office in the city. “We detained 47 Congress workers and leaders, including (party’s former state unit chief) Bharatsinh Solanki and eight MLAs. They were released after some time,” Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda, said.

The legislators, who took part in the protest and were taken into custody by the police included Shailesh Parmar, C.J. Chavda, Himmatsinh Patel and Imran Khedawala, among others.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee members were also detained in Vijayawada, while in Telangana, Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI held a demonstration in front of the CBI office.