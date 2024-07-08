Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kumbhirgram airport here en route to strife-torn Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi was received at the airport by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior state and district party leaders.

Mr. Borah submitted a memorandum to Mr. Gandhi urging him to take up the issue of the devastating flood with the Centre as a special case to get adequate relief and compensation for the severe losses incurred due to the deluge.

ADVERTISEMENT

''We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre'', he said.

Editorial | Walk the talk: On the Manipur crisis and reconciliation

Assam should get a package to tackle the grim situation, ''as the state government has failed to get adequate funds from the Centre, a double failure of the double engine government", Borah added.

The Congress leader is scheduled to meet flood victims at a relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district.

The camp is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur.

Mr. Gandhi will return to Silchar airport from Jiribam, and fly to Imphal for the next leg of his Manipur tour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.