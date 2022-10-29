Rahul Gandhi congratulates Elon Musk, hopes Twitter will not stifle Opposition in India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he hoped that the social media platform would act against hate speech

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 29, 2022 09:31 IST

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congratulating billionaire Elon Musk for his acquisition of Twitter, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he hoped that the social media platform would act against hate speech, undertake robust fact check and not stifle the Opposition in India.

“Congrats@elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the Opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared a data graph to allege manipulation of his followers. The graph claimed that between August 2021 and February 2022, when he tweeted about a rape victim, the number of his followers were suppressed. The Congress leader claimed that he had made 20 appeals to Twitter, even as the social media giant denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read
Musk's Twitter ownership starts with firings, uncertainty

However, his followers started growing again after an expose by The Wall Street Journal alleged the Union government’s influence on the social media platform.

Mr. Gandhi’s Twitter handle was temporarily locked after he shared a picture of a rape victim and received a notice from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

