National

Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Gandhi termed the attack reprehensible

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying “bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders”.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Gandhi termed the attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.

“The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible & must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote,” he said in a tweet.

A violent mob attacked the Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan Friday and pelted it with stones.

Nankana Sahib is the birth place of first Sikhguru Guru Nanak Dev.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 2:07:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-condemns-mob-attack-on-nankana-sahib-gurdwara/article30477807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY