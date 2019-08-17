Rahul Gandhi condemns arrest of J&K party chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the arrest of the party's chief in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ghulam Ahmed Mir and another party leader in Jammu and described the government action as “madness.”

"I strongly condemn the arrest of our J&K PCC Chief, Shri Ghulam Ahmed Mir & spokesperson, Shri Ravinder Sharma in Jammu today. With this unprovoked action against a national political party, the Govt has delivered democracy another body blow. When will this madness end?"asked Mr Gandhi on Twitter.

Earlier, the party had alleged that Mr. Mir was put under house arrest in Jammu and imposed restrictions on his movement.

The police had detained Congress chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma at the party headquarters when he was about to address a press conference.

The Congress claimed that Mr. Sharma was about to address the media on the party's plan to celebrate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary. But the police maintained that the Congress leaders have been taken into police custody.