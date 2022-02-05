National

Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing future of daughters

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district, on Feb. 4, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

“Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.


